Actor Urvashi Rautela might not be active on the film front but she keeps her fans entertained with various social media posts. The actor recently posted a clip on Instagram flaunting her exquisite blue gown that sat right on her curves and looked absolutely striking.

Wearing a sea-blue heavily embellished gown by Amato Couture, Urvashi shot for Versace at a hotel. The former beauty queen looked resplendent in the gown that came with stunning stone-work. The dress itself cost Rs 7 lakh while the statement jewellery that she wore was priced at Rs 45 lakh.

Josh Yugen, the CEO of Luxury magazine, who was behind the entire shoot, talked about how fabulous Urvashi looked during the shoot. He was quoted as saying, "We are honoured in Xpedition Magazine to work with India's most beautiful actress & Bollywood's young superstar, Urvashi Rautela. We believe that she has a royal heart, which is why we loved seeing her wear an exquisite Amato Couture dress. The dress is embellished with precious stones and is worth 7,00,000 INR. Urvashi is also wearing exclusive Versace jewelry worth 45, 00,000 INR, which makes the entire look worth 52, 00, 000 INR. We couldn't have thought of anyone else than Urvashi doing justice to the royalty of the dress."

At the work front, Urvashi is busy with a new series titled Inspector Avinash in which Randeep Hooda is making an appearance in the lead. The actor has also signed the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. She is doing a movie titled Black Rose which is a bilingual thriller in both Hindi and Telugu.

What do you think of Urvashi’s blue look though?