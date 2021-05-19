Actor-model Urvashi Rautela is not risk-averse when it comes to experimenting with her fashion choices. The stunning actor is widely adored for her brave and edgy sartorial choices. Her fashion choices have always left fashion lovers in awe. The actor recently posted a clip on Instagram flaunting her exquisite blue dress that sat right on her curves and looked absolutely striking. Urvashi has made her International debut with the music video ‘Versace Baby’ opposite Arab music sensation Mohamed Ramadan. The song is said to be one of the highest budget songs of this year. Urvashi can be seen posing in a black Versace dress. Her love for Versace is reflecting in the new music video. Also Read - Baghban Actor Saahil Chadha And His Wife Suffer Injuries After 'Scary, Shocking Accident', Actor Hospitalised

Her Versace dress featured a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit with safety pin details carrying the signature Versace Medusa logo on it. Urvashi’s look from the song is the talk of the town news now and is styled by none other than international designer Donatella Versace and it costs Rs 15 Crore. Yes, that’s right. According to sources, Urvashi’s look for the 6 minute project took more than one year since every scene has been conceptualized with carefully chosen outfits. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Sparkles in a Yellow Lehenga, Keeps it Simple For Eid Festivities | See Pics

Check out Urvashi Rautela’s post here: Also Read - 5 Times Janhvi Kapoor Nailed The Gen Z Fashion Trends Effortlessly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

The song portrays Urvashi as the greek goddess Mosaic of Medusa face of the empire,who is one of the most well-recognized monsters from Greek mythology.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. Urvashi is starring in the web series “Inspector Avinash” alongside Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra.