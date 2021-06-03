Urvashi Rautela is known for her effortless demeanor and her expensive taste. Model-turned-actor enjoys a massive fan following on her social media and she often treats her fans with pictures of herself. Her sartorial choices often grab attention and make headlines. She is known for carrying luxury outfits with the utmost grace. The actor recently posted a clip on Instagram flaunting an iconic Versace baroque print dress. Urvashi has made her international debut with the music video ‘Versace Baby’ opposite Arab music sensation Mohamed Ramadan. The song is said to be one of the highest budget songs of this year. Urvashi can be seen posing in a Versace dress. Her love for Versace is reflecting in the new pictures. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan is Grace And Elegance Personified in Rs 1 Lakh Sleek Black Dress

Urvashi Rautela is not risk-averse when it comes to experimenting with her fashion choices. In the song Versace, the actor is wearing the iconic Versace baroque print dress, the fashion was started by Gianni Versace in the late 1980s he replaced the angels and cherubs of Italian frescos with gold chains, Medusa heads and leopard skins printed on shiny silk. The dress which the actress is wearing is again one of the most iconic prints and costs around 15 lakhs, Urvashi Rautela has styled the dress with a belt on the waist along with golden jewelry and paired with black Balenciaga shoes. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Aces a Bikini Blouse With Thigh-High Slit Lehenga in New Photoshoot | See Pics

Check out Urvashi Rautela’s outfit here:

Also Read - Madhuri Dixit is a Summer Dream in Rs 72,500 Lehenga With The Most Stunning Shade of Blue Ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. Urvashi is starring in the web series “Inspector Avinash” alongside Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra.