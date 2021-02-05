Urvashi Rautela is known for her effortless demeanor and her expensive taste. Model-turned-actor enjoys a massive fan following on her social media and she often treats her fans with pictures of herself. Her sartorial choices often grab attention and make headlines. Not just fashion, Urvashi also has an inclination towards exquisite pieces of jewellery. The actor uploaded a short video, flaunting freshly done nails and her stunning bracelets. In the video, she can be seen wearing elegant gem-studded bracelets from French and Italian luxury jewellery brands Cartier and Bvlgari brands. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor is Bewitching in Black Velvet Gown, Fans Say, ‘Apni Shraddha Bigad Rahi Hai’

For the unversed, Cartier and Bvlgari pieces are priced extravagantly and the bracelets worn by Urvashi Rautela in the post are worth Rs 70 Lakhs. The bracelets are studded with gold and diamonds, making them incredibly precious.

Check out the video:

She can be seen flaunting her precious gems and freshly done nails. Urvashi’s post has received a lot of love and appreciation. Fans are in love with Urvashi Rautela’s jewelry and are showering it with millions of likes.

On the work front, Urvashi will be next seen in Black Rose, directed by Mohan Bhardwaj. The actor has signed three films with the renowned Jio Studios. Also, Urvashi Rautela will be seen alongside Randeep Hooda in the upcoming web series Inspector Avinash. Urvashi will also feature in a music video which is set to release soon.