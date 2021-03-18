Vaani Kapoor Spreads Sultry Magic in Rs 15,678 Bralette And Skirt

Spring is here and so is the season for vibrant colours. The season is often associated with the colour Yellow- a happy, youthful colour that is full of hope and positivity. There is no denying that the Yellow colour attracts a lot of attention when compared to other colours in the palette. Actor Vaani Kapoor for her recent photoshoot opted for a bright yellow outfit from the brand Sincerely Ria. And she looks absolutely stunning! Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal in Rs 47,000 Sequin Co-ord Set Shimmers Her Way Into The Fans’ Hearts

Vaani looks oh-so-gorgeous in her latest set of pictures. She wore a wrap crop top which featured a bandeau-style bodice with bold cutouts throughout. The actor paired it with a matching skirt which had a flattering high waistline with striking geometric cutouts and a thigh-high slit. For the photoshoot, Vaani skipped the accessories and styled her hair in soft waves. For the glam, the Befikre actor opted dewy base, subtle makeup with brown kohl, highlighter, and brown lip shade. Also Read - How To Go From A Day To Night Look in 5-10 Minutes

Check out Vaani Kapoor’s latest post here:

What is the price of Vaani Kapoor’s Gorgeous Outfit?

Vaani’s gold bralette is from the label Sincerely Ria and is available on its official website for buying. The outfit is worth $88 which is approximately Rs 6,382.

Vaani’s gold thigh-high slit skirt is worth $128, which is approximately Rs 9,289.

The whole Kindia set by Sincerely Ria retails to $216, which is about Rs 15,678.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of Bell Bottom. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta and is all set to release in May 2021. Other than that, the actor’s upcoming projects include Shamshera in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Vaani will also be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

What are your thoughts on Vaani’s outfit? Will you add it to your wardrobe? Let us know in the comments below!