Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot to her long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The couple will have an intimate wedding ceremony in Alibaug on January 24, 2021. As per reports, the couple is following the COVID-19 protocol and has invited just 50 guests for the wedding. While not many details are out yet about the ceremonies, but now Varun's stylist Akshay Tyagi in an interview spilled the beans about Varun Dhawan's wedding outfit.

Akshay Tyagi who has worked with big-wigs of Bollywood and South film industry including Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu is currently associated with the groom-to-be Varun. In an interview with Times of India, Akshay shared details on Varun's style sensibilities and preferences. Akshay said that Varun is easy to style and he likes to play with colours. "He is easy to style. Something cool and easy-breezy, a little bit on the colourful side, but again not too loud, works on him. Because of his body type he can pull off pretty much anything quite well. It's about being trendy enough, but not blindly following trends," he told the portal.

Talking about his wedding outfit, Akshay said that he will go the subtle route and will not opt for anything OTT. "I don't know but I'm sure it won't be anything over-the-top, but rather something that's simple and subtle. As they plan to have a private ceremony, I think it will be very understated. But he is so unexpected, it can also be a suit!"

Akshay also said that Varun might opt for something easy-going and might wear a classic piece from Kunal Rawal.