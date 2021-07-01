Actor Vidya Balan’s love for saree is known to all. Time and again, she has been vocal about her love for the traditional garment. The actor aces saree like no one else, she adds a pinch of style and sexiness every time she wears one. Vidya for the promotions of her latest movie, Sherni, opted for a gorgeous red handpainted linen saree from the shelves of clothing brand Kavana. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra’s Sunday OOTD Includes Asymmetric Top And Stylish Slit Skirt Worth Rs 37,523

The beautiful red saree was adorned with artistry and hand painting of florals and vines with the subtle work zari on the borders of the sari. Vidya teamed her saree with a black blouse that had a plunging neckline. She looked like an epitome of grace. Also Read - Mira Rajput Goes Easy-Breezy in a Pretty Red Dress Worth Rs 7,690, Have You Seen it Yet?

Check out Vidya’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

Also Read - Urvashi Rautela in Rs 4 Lakh Vibrant Patola Saree Spreads Colourful Cheer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)



Vidya accessorised her look with a pair of silver jhumkas, a statement Kada by Neeta Boochra. She was styled by Who Wore What When. The Sherni actor glammed her look with dewy makeup, maroon lips. She tied her hair in a middle-parted bun.

What’s the price of Vidya’s Saree?

Vidya beautiful handpainted is from clothing label Kavana and is worth Rs. 14,500. It is available on their website for buying.

In the past too, Vidya has left us floored with her signature look. And thanks to her latest movie, she has blessed our social media feeds with her saree pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)



Over the years, she has played a major role in resurrecting our love for sarees. From pulling off Mangalakari Silk, floral embroidered, Kanjeevaram to a traditional pattu, Vidya carries the garment elegantly and loves flaunting them both on and off-screen.

Will you buy this gorgeous outfit for your next outing?