New Delhi: Getting rid of the excess fat around your stomach is a tedious task. It takes a lot of patience, consistency and, workout with of course dietary changes. If you are planning to kick-start your fitness journey or are already on your path to a fitter you, then take a cue from Malaika Arora. The actor-reality TV show judge and a fitness enthusiast shared a video of herself performing 3 simple exercises for hot and sculpted abs. Malaika always manages to make headlines, thanks to her impeccable sartorial choices and intense fitness routine. She often shares pictures, videos of herself performing yoga, Pilates, or high-intensity workout in which she also elaborates on the various benefits of adding the exercise to your daily routine and how to do it.

This time, Malaika shared the video, titled 'Quick Flow for Sculpted Abs' with three simple abs exercises with her fans, which can help them get a hot and fit body like her. The video comprises of three abs exercises that can help achieve sculpted abs in just 14 days.

WATCH Malaika Arora’s post here:

Malaika wrote that one can follow these exercises from the comfort of their home and has asked her fans to follow the same for 14 days (2 weeks) and let her know the results. She further wrote the secret behind a good workout and said that it should be fun doing it. Malaika said she enjoys her workout as it not only makes her feel healthier but happier.

Dressed in a grey sports bra and tights, Malaika tied her hair in a bun. The actor is surely giving us fitness goals.

Malaika often shares videos, posts of herself from the gym, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

