Actor Sara Ali Khan has amassed a huge fan base on social media in a little time. Her recent OTT offering Coolie No. 1 failed to impress the film critics but that didn’t deter her loyal fan base. Sara is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood, she can pull off any outfit with ease. Be it a traditional suit, saree, a bodycon dress, or a swimsuit, Sara never disappoints the fashion police. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In A Red Off-Shoulder Dress Worth Rs 16K, See PICS

For her latest photoshoot, Sara treated her fans with a new set of pictures. Sara looks chic in a grey Christian Dior pullover. She teamed it with blue denim jeans and thigh-high boots. Sara tied her hair in a ponytail and looks lovely, as usual. She opted for dark kohl eyes, pink lipstick, and a dewy base. She captioned her post, “Horn Not 🆗 Please 🚛✋🚫‼️” (sic) Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Sweatshirt Reads 'Love is Power', Another Statement After 'Smash The Patriarchy'!

Check out Sara’s post: Also Read - Experts Talk About Fashion Trends That May Rule 2021

As soon as Sara posted these pictures, fans couldn’t stop gushing. Not just Sara’s fans, people from the industry too commented and showed love on her latest uploads.

Sara was later spotted outside Mumbai airport in a black top, black leather jacket, blue denim jeans. She teamed it with white sneakers and accessorised her look with silver hoops earrings. She tied her hair in a ponytail.

Check out the video:

On the work front, Sara will be seen Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re along side Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya.