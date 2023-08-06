Home

Lifestyle

Bonne Foi 65 is The New Cafe in Town Serving Flavoursome Cuisine, Insta Worthy Photo Ops With a Side of Magic!

Bonne Foi 65 is The New Cafe in Town Serving Flavoursome Cuisine, Insta Worthy Photo Ops With a Side of Magic!

Bonne Foi is a new fancy place on the block. And here is why this place with star, moons and mirrors makes for a good cosmic outing with your gang.

Constellations up above, magical aura all around, one is in for an aesthetic treat as they enter through the wide doors of Bonne Foi 65. The blue and golden cosmic hues set an enchanting mood for the day. Bonne Foi is the latest addition on the block. Snuggled in the streets of East of Kailash, when one walks to the door of the cosmic-themed joint, the wide doors and eclectic decor will surely take your expectation up a notch.As the sun sets, life swells in the restaurant. A cosy little dance space with a golden circle for DJ makes up for a groovy evening.

Trending Now

The alluring decor is just too gripping to not want to take some clicks instantly. After settling in and soaking in the beauty of the decor, one will be ready finally to order some of the specials from the menu. While the outlook is pretty exotic, the menu is not very extraordinary. It is a decent mix of Italian, continental and Indian cuisine.

We started with Piri Piri Tartlets, a plate of small crispy tartlets with crispy and spicy corn. This appetizer was a mix of a tinge of sweet crust with some peri peri corns. The presentation on a blue plate was amazing but the mix of little sweet and spicy is a unique blend to try.

Next, we tried Peri Peri chicken. This was served with purple pickled cabbage, cous cous and some spicy grilled chicken. While the presentation of dish was just too sumptuous and excellent, the chicken was decent. Gulping the tender bites, one might think that the spice and taste could have been marinated a tad bit better.

Their Penne Spicy Chipotle Cream Pasta is a flavoursome dis to try. With minced chipotle, creamy cheese sauce and fajita seasoning, the pasta was a nice flavour on the taste buds but the side of bread seemed a little burnt and off. Not the ideal garlic bread you might expect. From the pizza section, we tried the BBQ cottage cheese pizza with bell peppers, jalapenos, cottage cheese. The thin-crust pizza had cheese oozing and was the best we had out of all the dishes.

After a decent meal, before paying up we often look for some dessert to have a nice closure to the gastronomical experience. But to our surprise, they did not serve any at the moment.

So if you are looking out for a new place to party and hang out with your friends, Bonne Foi doors are awaiting your presence. In terms of food, the taste is average but surely has good portion of serving. Also, do not forget to explore the open rooftop that has seem really pretty background to take that Kodak moment.

Verdict: An aura of magic will enrap anyone who enters through the wide doors of Bonne Foi. It has enchanting decor that will set the mood just right for a fun party like an evening with friends and family. While it is a good place to dance your heart out, and enjoy some beverages, the food is rather average and decent and not really worth the price. But, the presentation and aesthetics will make it up for that!

Rating: 3/5

Cost: Rs 19,00 for two (approximately)

Address: 42, Community Center, D Block, East of Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110065

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of . The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Food News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES