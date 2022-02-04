To add romance and shimmer to daytime make-up, apply a light colour shadow like mauve, or light brown over the entire upper eyelid. Then use dull gold or silver shadow on the upper lid closer to the lashes and also to highlight under the brows.Also Read - Beauty Tips: Skin Care Routine That You Can Follow At Any Age, Start Today; Watch Video

Choose a pink blusher and be subtle. Powder blushers are easier to apply. The aim should be to give the complexion a healthy glow. Remember the shimmer above the cheekbones with a highlighter. Also Read - 8 Benefits Of Vitamin C Serum For Face And How to Use Complete Guide; Watch Video

If you want to line the eyes, use an eye pencil or eyeliner, close to the lashes. Go light on the use of liner, but apply more mascara. Brush out the eyelashes after applying mascara. Make sure they do not stick. For the night, try the smoky-eyed look. Apply liner very close to the lashes and then smudge them with a sponge-tipped applicator. Also Read - Skincare Tips: DIY Facial Sprays For Long-Lasting Glow And Radiance, Recommended by Shahnaz Husain

For lipstick, use light pastel colours like mauve, lilac or pink, provided it complements your skin colour. If you have a sallow (yellowish) complexion, avoid shades of orange and go for pinks. The colours should not be too intense. Or, wear only lip gloss. Foundation, shadows and blushers with a matte (non-shiny) finish are better for the day.

To add body to the hair, comb all the hair to one side, blow-dry the hair and then comb the hair to the other side and repeat the blow drying. Or bend down and blow-dry the hair upside down, brushing the hair from back to front. It is particularly convenient if the hair is short.

The classic ponytail is dictating trends. Wear it high or low, with a fringe or without. Wisps or curls falling down can add a romantic touch. So can ribbons or hair accessories. For a long face, wear a low pony tail and have a light long fringe falling straight down. For an oval face, wear it with a side-swept fringe. For a square jawed face, have wisps of long curls falling down on either side of the face, just beyond jaw level. This will suit a round face too.

Accessories help you to express yourself. You can use them to harmonize with your features, your clothes and even your mood. The outfit too should be casual and yet romantic, like long skirts with floral prints, or wide pants with colourful tops with crochet, lace or embroidery.