Tiny details are what make the Olympics remarkable. The Olympics have more to offer than just gold, silver, and bronze medals. A bouquet goes a long way too. Representing one’s nation at the Olympics is every sportsperson’s dream and desire. The bouquet handed out to the winners has a deeper significance in the current Tokyo Olympics.

The bouquet handed out to the winner has an intense meaning and is not just any random garden flower tied to a string. The flowers represent the different district of north-east Japan that was disrupted due to 2011 earthquake, tsunami and the following Fukushima nuclear plant blast.

According to a report done by BBC, approximately 5,00 bouquets are handed to the athletes at the Olympics and Paralympic Games. The flowers are believed to be mainly grown in the areas of the northeast of Japan, deeply affected by the calamities. As the reports suggest, almost 20,000 people died in the regions of Iwate, Fukushima and Miyagi.

Olympic games are conducted every four years. With the world suffering from the covid-19 pandemic, the Olympics, which was supposed to be conducted in 2020, was conducted this year. This year's Olympics have given us more meaning to life than just mere sports and winning. We should take this season as a reason to commemorate the loss and tragedies of people and Japan is at its best at doing that.

As the BBC reports, flowers have their meaning. The bouquet consists of yellow, green and blue flowers which are grown in the different regions of Japan (Iwate, Fukushima and Miyagi). These bouquets are given to the medallists and have a deeper significance.

The yellow sunflowers in the bouquet represent Miyagi region. In this region, the parents have planted the seeds in memory of their children who died in the disaster. The hillside was where the kids had taken refuge during the tsunami which made the parents choose that area.

The white and purple lisianthus, and Solomon’s seal represents Fukushima. Fukushima was a part of a non-profit initiative that supports the local economy. Their main aim is to bring back the local economy which was severely affected due to the disaster.

The small bright blue flowers also called gentians, represents Iwate. These will also be seen in the bouquet as they are grown in the coastal area which was disrupted by the 2011 disaster.

Adding another flower is the green aspidistras, this represents the city of Tokyo where the current Olympics is held.

All tiny and fragile things in life are meaningful and so are these flowers. Thus, Tokyo Olympics is known not only for the sportsmanship spirit but for flowers too.

(Written by K.S.Swati)