Home

Lifestyle

Brain Stroke Symptoms: 6 Deadly Risk Factors That Can Lead to Stroke in Women

Brain Stroke Symptoms: 6 Deadly Risk Factors That Can Lead to Stroke in Women

Stroke is one of the common medical conditions in women that causes damage to the brain cells. Here are some identified symptoms and risk factor to be aware of.

Stroke is one of the common medical conditions in women that causes damage to the brain cells. Here are some identified symptoms and risk factor to be aware of.

A stroke is a serious medical emergency caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. It can damage the brain and cause numerous problems such as paralysis, difficulty speaking and mental problems. Stroke is commonly seen in women and its symptoms are often ignored by many of us, which can lead to delayed treatment and more serious problems. High estrogen level plays a key role in weakening your blood vessels and making them more vulnerable to tears and blood clots. Women need to gain knowledge of signs and symptoms. The signs of a stroke can vary, and it’s important to recognize them quickly to seek medical attention.

Trending Now

Stroke Symptoms in Women

Remember the acronym “FAST”, developed by the American Stroke Association to help identify common signs of a stroke:

You may like to read

Face drooping – A drooping or numb side of the face is possible. When the person smiles, see any unevenness on one side of their face.

– A drooping or numb side of the face is possible. When the person smiles, see any unevenness on one side of their face. Arm weakness – One arm might get numb or weak. Request the patient to raise both arms, then see if one arm sags.

– One arm might get numb or weak. Request the patient to raise both arms, then see if one arm sags. Speech difficulty – Speech might become slurred or hard to understand. listen for any irregularities in their speech.

– Speech might become slurred or hard to understand. listen for any irregularities in their speech. Time– You must contact emergency services right away if you notice any of these symptoms

However, women can experience some unique symptoms during a stroke including:

Vomiting- Occasionally, strokes can exhibit unusual symptoms in women. A person may be experiencing a certain type of stroke if they have sudden, intense headaches and vomiting. Seizers- The most common type of stroke caused by a blockage in a blood vessel supplying the brain can have an uncommon symptom of seizures. Hiccups- While hiccups are not typically considered a common sign of stroke, there are some rare cases where individuals experiencing a stroke also report hiccups. Trouble Speaking- Not being able to speak properly is one of the major symptoms of stroke in women as well as men. Women can exhibit aplasia, a disorder caused by area-specific damage in the brain.

Risk Factors of Stroke in Women

Stroke risk factors in women are similar to those in men, but some factors may be more prevalent or have a greater impact on women. Here are some intensified factors that can cause stroke in women

Birth control pills

Hormonal Imbalance

Pregnancy issues

Migraine

Mental health problems

Multiple miscarriages

It is crucial to get medical help right away if you or someone else is displaying symptoms that could indicate a stroke. Treatment for stroke patients is largely time-sensitive, and timely action can save the patient from serious problems.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.