Home

Lifestyle

Breakfast Diet: Nutritionist Warns These 3 Foods Are Worst to Start Your Day

Breakfast Diet: Nutritionist Warns These 3 Foods Are Worst to Start Your Day

An unhealthy breakfast can keep you lethargic the whole day. So, it's important to know which foods to avoid for a healthy morning.

Breakfast Diet: Nutritionist Warns These 3 Foods Are Worst to Start Your Day

Morning is an essential time for everyone. It is the beginning of a new day on which our entire day depends. A good and healthy breakfast is very important to kickstart your day. If you have something nutritious, it will keep you energetic throughout the day. Thus, it’s important to be aware of which foods you should start your day with and which not.

Trending Now

3 Worst Foods to Start Your Early Mornings

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared an Instagram post revealing the three foods that are worst for breakfast or to start your day with. “Yes. As harmless as they sound, starting your day with your chai or coffee, or cornflakes or wheatflakes and other loved breakfast cereals and even, fruit juices – be it boxed or freshly squeezed, is really going to spike your blood sugar up the wall and will not benefit you as much as you think,” she said in the caption.

You may like to read

The expert revealed that tea and coffee, which contain caffeine, even in small amounts, could increase your blood glucose by 50%. Most people believe that fruit juice is a great option to start the day. However, this is not completely correct. Actually, fruit juice does not contain fibre, due to which drinking it first thing in the morning can increase your blood sugar level.

Expert explained “Strained fruit juices lose out on the fibre that’s supposed to help your gut. Plus, the added sugar in the juice box or even the fruit sugars in the freshly squeezed cup will jarr your blood sugar levels if you have them on an empty stomach,”

Similarly, breakfast cereals have more added sugars in the form of inverted corn syrup, preservatives and flavouring agents, than biscuits and cookies, as per the nutritionist.

What Should You Include in Your Morning Diet?

“These foods will help calm your hormones, avoid a major insulin spike and subsequent hormone Imbalance and keep you full for longer,” suggested Lovneet Batra.

Hydrate your body with warm water when you wake up

Stick to soaked nuts and seeds to fuel in the morning.

Prefer savoury breakfast options such as sprouts, eggs, vegetables or dal cheela, which is high in protein and fibre.

For porridge options: Have steel-cut oats with whole milk (prefer A2).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.