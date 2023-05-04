Home

Breakin’ Brew, A First Breaking Bad Inspired Cafe in Noida, Serves Diverse Cuisines With a Side of Scrumptiousness

Breakin' Brew, Noida, Review: With elements from the famous Netflix show, this new cafe in Noida is a delight for your taste buds.

As I entered, we saw a wheelchair with a bell on my left and a wall with what looked like a periodic table, almost. And then I see people walking in yellow jumpsuits and in two quick seconds I realised, it is a cafe themed on the famous Netflix show Breaking Bad! New cafe alert! Noida’s Spectrum Mall is now the address for the latest cafe Breaking Brew which is beautifully decked with some elements from the show. If you are a fan you would relate, and if you are not a fan, it would still be a good experience because it’s all about the food (#food supremacy) at the end!

With a wholesome vibe, Instagrammable aesthetics and a versatile menu, Breaking Brew is where you may go for a delightful outing. On the third floor of an upcoming mall in Noida, Breakin’ Brew is an easy spot. Be it a long-awaited catch-up lunch with friends, a first date, a dinner with family or a solo outing, Breakin’ Brew is for everyone. Not just a place to hang out with dear ones, it also has something for every food pallet. Light food or snacks and drinks or just some OG north Indian stuff, this new cafe is scrumptious all the way.

Now, when you first enter, the elements will surely grab your eyes. From some quotes lit up in neon, elements from the show to the staff wearing all-yellow jumpers, the aesthetics box will surely be checked off.

Next, what’s on the menu!? The menu for beverages is a little quirky with the look of a periodic table (might take you back to that chemistry class) but the elements are not scientific but related to the name of the drink. From fizzy coolers to shakes, it has a decent variety of drinks. (P.S: They do not serve alcohol if you are looking for that)

From the table, we ordered a Blueberry Mojito and Salty Lemonade which were served in some really cool glasses, as if straight out of a Chem lab!

Also, the range of the menu is quite good as it has got the whiff of Italian cuisine, Mughlai curries, soul-filling North Indian platters, noodle-slurping Chinese, salads and a nice array of appetizers too. However, the dishes are pretty simple, nothing extraordinary. So, if you are looking for something exotic, that would be a miss here.

We started with Caesar Cardini Salad, greens tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with thyme flavoured over roasted croutons. We moved next to some smoking and scrumptious appetizers like Chilli mushrooms and drums of heaven. The mushrooms were just rightly tossed in the chilli sauce with the apt amount of crispiness.

Primavera Sauce Penne Pasta, was our favourite and would really recommend it, especially if you are looking for flavours of Italy. It was a savoury and creamy experience with every bite. There was a burst of flavours of the sauce with black olives and some garnish.

Moving towards the main course, we were in the mood of some soul-filling delectable options and hence we devoured on some desi Tandoori Chicken with Mint Chutney. The meat was succulent and tender with good marination having the spice and taste palate seeped in very nicely. And preps like this is just what you need for a finger-licking good time. We also tried a bit of Kadhai Paneer with a side of some Indian bread.

Finally moving to our last pit-stop, we ordered some waffles with ice cream and brownies for dessert. However, while our experience so far was pretty nice, the desert slightly did not meet our expectations.

Overall, we had a good wholesome gourmet experience at Breakin’ Brew. The menu has a whole lot of food but, if you are looking for something exotic, this is not for you. The delicacies curated for the menu have dishes from different cuisine, so it makes a good spot when you are too many people who want too many options.

Where: 3rd Floor, Shop No. 23 & 24, Spectrum Metro Mall, Gardenia Gateway, Sector 75, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

Time: 11 am to 11pm

Price: Rs 1,200 for two (approx.)

Verdict: This new cafe on the block is a good option for a casual dining experience. The portions were right, the taste was good, and the staff was very welcoming. However, there aren’t too many unique or exotic options. It is simply tasteful.

Rating: 3.5/5

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of . The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)

