New mothers can finally loosen up on their stringent guidelines for their diet after delivery after a labouring nine months of meticulously examining every single item. Contrary to the time during pregnancy, no food is entirely forbidden for the new mother to eat, although caution must still be exercised to limit intake. The optimal meal plan is a nutritious, balanced diet that gives the infant the nutrients they need for growth. For the health of both mother and child, it is crucial that moms consume a variety of sources of vitamins and minerals. Rohit Shelatkar, Fitness & Nutrition Expert shares some healthy tips for newly become mothers.

Some of the most important nutrients needed for inclusion in diet are as follows:

Calcium: Post-delivery Calcium is one of the essential nutrients that should be included in their diet because of the severe calcium loss that the new mother undergoes. Dairy products including milk, cheese, and other dairy foods are great providers of calcium. Tofu, soy beans, and soy-based beverages should be taken into consideration for vegans, along with calcium-rich vegetables like broccoli, cabbage,

and okra. Small fish, such sardines and pilchards, are also excellent calcium sources and have to be a part of the new mother's diet.

Omega 3: As an essential source of docosahexaenoic acid, women who have recently given birth and are breastfeeding need to include Omega 3 fatty acids in their diet (DHA). DHA has numerous health advantages for both mother and baby, including promoting the growth of the baby's eyes and brain, lowering the risk of chronic illnesses, lessening the symptoms of ADHD, and more. Salmon and trout are the richest sources of Omega 3 fatty acids, although flaxseed, soy, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds are all good options for vegetarian mothers.

Iron: To lower the likelihood of anaemia in the new-borns, new moms must eat iron rich foods in their diets. Inadequate growth and development of the baby’s cognitive and behavioural abilities may result from an iron shortage in the body. Therefore, it is recommended to include enough of foods like beef, turkey, chicken, pig, lentils, spinach, and kale in the diet.

Protein: Protein is essential since it acts as the tissue’s building blocks and promotes growth. The new mother must include eggs, lean meat, fish, peanut butter, and beans in her diet because the new-born infant is in need of these qualities. Just sticking to a balanced diet is not enough; mothers also have to maintain healthy habits during this time.

Some of these habits are as follows:

Avoiding empty calories: Because of how busy the first few days are following birth, it can be very tempting for new mothers to eat fast food or junk food. These have a lot of empty caloriesin them, which might influence the body’s insulin levels and cause obesity. Therefore, mothers should be careful to choose healthy foods that require little to no preparation, such as hard-boiled eggs, hummus, yoghurt, fruits, and carrots.

Avoiding dehydration: The mother’s body loses a lot of fluid after delivery, therefore it’s important to refill them as quickly as you can. It’s crucial for breastfeeding mothers to consume adequate water to prevent dehydration symptoms since dehydration reduces milk production in the mother’s body.