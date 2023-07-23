Home

Nutrition after delivery is a crucial stage in the healing process. A new mother's diet plays a role in the child's healthy growth and development as well.

Breastfeeding Diet: Two key stages in a woman’s life are pregnancy and the postpartum period. During pregnancy, eating nutrient-rich foods promotes the baby’s overall growth and development, leading to a successful pregnancy outcome. Women endure poor energy levels, slow metabolism, a sudden spike in hormones, and numerous other physiological changes during the postpartum period. A proper postpartum diet is required for dealing with these changes.

Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra said, “Low breast milk supply is a real issue so here are some foods, all of these qualify as galactagogues (galactagogues help in increasing the Prolactin hormone levels. The Prolactin released from the anterior pituitary will initiate milk production in alveolus) that can help to boost breast milk production.” The health expert further recommends foods for better lactation.

6 FOODS FOR LACTATING MOTHERS

Fennel seeds: They are said to help with the increase in the production of breastmilk supply. Fennel plants have estrogen-like properties that serve the purpose. Fenugreek seeds: Methi is high in phytoestrogens, it restores hormone levels and increases the supply of milk. It is considered a natural lactation aid. Shatavaril: It is an ayurvedic herb that helps in the production of two hormones corticoids and prolactin responsible for improving the quality and quantity of breast milk. Gondh: It contains phytoestrogens, which are plant compounds that mimic the effects of estrogen in the body. Estrogen plays a crucial role in lactation by promoting the development of mammary glands and milk production Ajwain: It has the ability to stimulate milk production. It contains compounds that act as galactagogues, substances known to increase milk supply. Raw nuts: Nuts including cashews, walnuts, and macadamia nuts, are also believed to support milk production.

Before adding specific galactagogues to your diet, be sure to discuss them with your doctor.

Healthy eating and well-balanced meals have a considerable influence on breastfeeding and the development of the newborn.

