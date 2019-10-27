Breastfeeding is a way of providing your infant with the required nutrients. Whether you want to breastfeed or not can be a personal choice but you must at least know its benefits before making the decision. Breastmilk contains colostrum which is produced just after the end of pregnancy. According to WHO, a mother must feed colostrum to her baby as it is extremely rich in essential nutrients that can make your baby’s immunity strong. This international organisation suggests a woman to start breastfeeding her child within the first-hour post-birth. It is considered as the ideal nutrition for your baby. Breast milk contains protein, fat, vitamins, and even antibiotics that keep your baby protected from viruses and bacteria. According to doctors, breastfeeding your newborn for 6 months can keep them away from respiratory problems, ear infection, and digestive issues. In fact, breastfeeding has been associated with high IQ in kids. Considering these benefits if you wish to breastfeed your child. Here are some of the tips to keep in mind.

Help your baby latch properly

If you think forcing your nipple in your baby’s mouth will help. You are mistaken. This way of breastfeeding will leave your baby hungry. That is why we say that a good latch is necessary. It is important for the secreting gland to be compressed properly. It will happen only when your child’s mouth will cover nipple and areola. If your baby is not able to do this, tickle her lips with your nipple. This will make her open her mouth wide open.

Do not breastfeed for long

According to doctors, the average time to breastfeed is 20 to 30 minutes. Always let your baby drain out your breast. If she goes off the nipple, it means she is full. Also, you can wait for the suck-swallow pattern to slow down. This means that if she is swallowing the milk after sucking four times, this means either the breast is drained out or she is done.

Do not follow a breastfeeding schedule

It is important to feed your baby only when she is hungry. Do not make a schedule. You just need to remember that your newborn needs feeding at least 8 to 12 times a day. This clearly means that you need to feed your baby at least every 3 hours.