One of the most important decisions new and expectant parents will have to make is whether to breastfeed or bottle-feed their infants. While some says its breastfeeding beneficial for babies other says parents can opt for formula feeding. So, to avoid confusion here are some tips suggested by expert Lovneet Batra, Nutritionist to give proper guidance on what is best for your infant.

Lovneet Batra shares "Choosing whether to breastfeed or formula feed your baby is one of the biggest decisions expectant and new parents will make".

Breastfeeding VS Formula Feeding – What works the best?

Breastfeeding: Promotes healthy digestive system and strengthens a baby's immune system. For mothers, it helps with recovery and the uterus goes back to pregnancy size faster. Also aids in weight loss and lowers the risk of postpartum depression.

Formula feeding: When a mother is not available, a family member can feed the baby but formula feeding doesn’t provide the same protection against infections, diseases, and conditions as breast milk. Formula feeding can cause digestive trouble like constipation and gas.

Of course, breast milk would appear to be the most ideal food for newborn. Breast milk is the food least likely to cause allergic reactions, it is inexpensive, it is readily available at any hour of the day or night; babies accept the taste readily, and the immunity factors in breast milk can help the baby fight off some infections.

Supplementing breastfeeding with formula is usually discouraged, although it may be helpful in cases where the mother is not producing an adequate supply of milk or the baby is not able to breastfeed well.

Honestly, neither side “wins”, because there is no absolute right or wrong. Many women decide on one method before the birth and then change their minds after their baby is born. And many women decide to breastfeed and supplement with formula because they find that is the best choice for their family and their lifestyle.

What it really comes down to is that when it comes to breastfeeding versus formula feeding, the only right decision is the one that works best for you and your child.

If you’re struggling to breastfeed it is always recommended to seek help and guidance.

In the end, the decision that is best for you and your child—whether its breastfeed or bottle-feed—is the only one that matters.