This World Breastfeeding Week 2019, Dr Danny Laliwalla, consultant obstetrics and gynaecologist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, answers some queries on breastfeeding.

What are foremilk and hindmilk?

As the baby initiates to suckle, the first half of milk ingested is more watery. This is the foremilk, which is less of proteins. As the baby continues to suckle from the same breast, the milk is heavier containing more of proteins and fats which is the hindmilk. If the baby is shifted from one breast to another frequently, the baby will get only foremilk from both the sides and will be hungry in a short period of time. Thus, it is important to continue feeding on one breast for at least 20 minutes, so the baby can get both foremilk and hindmilk so as to achieve satiety.

What is the correct position for breastfeeding?

The mother should be in a comfortable position while feeding. She should not bend herself too much while feeding. A back support is comfortable. Care has to be taken to not only get the nipple in the baby’s mouth but the whole of the areola. This will prevent nipple soreness and the baby will be able to “latch on” the breast effectively. The baby should be only fed when the baby cries.

Always remember to burp the baby after each feed, even in the middle of the night.

Which is the best time to use top feeds?

Exclusive breastfeeding is advised for at least 4 months to introduce top feeds. That means, no added supplements except breast milk; not even water. If due to some conditions, the mother is not able to feed her own milk, top feeds can be used (after consulting a paediatrician); but do not switch between breastfeeding and bottle feeding now and then. This leads to “nipple confusion”, where the baby is confused whether to actively suck at the nipple or to passively wait for the milk to flow from the bottle or spoon (babies are smart enough for the passive feeding- no energy required). For working mothers, one can remove the milk and store in the refrigerator for 24 hours and the babies can be fed.