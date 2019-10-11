Breastfeeding is a personal choice for every woman. But as far as advice of doctors is concerned, every mother must breastfeed their newborn. This is because it is associated with a plethora of health benefits.

According to a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports, breast milk contains a compound called glycerol monolaurate (GML), which is known to provide protection to your baby against infections. It works by stimulating the growth of good bacteria in the baby’s stomach. Notably, breast milk contains more than 200 times of this compound than cow’s milk. Let’s know some of the other health benefits of breastfeeding.

Provides nutrition to the child

It is a widely known fact. Breast milk has everything that a baby needs for the early six years of her life. Post the first few days of delivery, the mother’s breast milk contains a yellowish fluid called colostrum, which is rich in protein and some of the beneficial compounds. Also, it is low in sugar. Colostrum has a significant role in keeping your newborn’s gut healthy.

Helps fight against viruses and bacteria

According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, colostrum fluid is jam-packed with immunoglobulin A and various antibodies. This is what helps the baby fight against viruses and bacteria. These antibodies actually pass on to the baby through breastfeeding.

Helps in maintaining a healthy weight

According to research published in the journal Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology, breast milk lowers your baby’s risk of being obese by 15 to 30 per cent. The high amount of beneficial bacteria present in breast milk helps in preventing fat storage.

Improves cognition

According to experts in the field, breast milk can improve your baby’s cognition and brain development. Also, the compounds present in breast milk reduces the risk of learning and behavioral problems in the future.