BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping gets grand cultural welcome in Delhi as Bihu, Garba, Manipuri dance and Kathak take centre stage

Xi Jinping's welcome at BRICS Summit 2026 in Delhi: Bihu, Garba and Kathak performance at airport showcase India’s cultural diversity

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Xi Jinping receives vibrant cultural welcome at Delhi’s Palam Airport (PC- ANI)

Chinese President Xi Jinping received a colourful cultural welcome in New Delhi on Saturday as traditional dance performances from different parts of India greeted his delegation at Palam Air Force Station. Performers showcased Assam’s Bihu, Manipuri dance, Gujarat’s Garba and Kathak, highlighting the country’s rich cultural diversity. Xi Jinping arrived in Delhi on September 12 to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. His visit marks his first trip to India in nearly seven years.

Bihu, Manipuri Dance And Garba At Xi Jinping’s Welcome

The cultural presentation brought together folk and classical dance traditions from across India, with performances from Assam and Manipur forming an important part of the welcome. The Bihu performance from Assam added an energetic start to the programme. Dancers performed to the beats of the tabla and wore traditional mustard-yellow and red Muga silk outfits.

The Manipuri performance offered a more graceful contrast, with dancers showcasing fluid movements and gentle footwork. The performers wore distinctive cylindrical kumil skirts and translucent veils as they presented the classical dance form.

Gujarat’s Garba was also part of the cultural showcase. Performers moved in coordinated circles while clapping and spinning to the rhythm. Their colourful, mirror-worked chaniya cholis and kediyus added to the visual appeal of the performance.



Kathak represented North India during the programme. Dancers performed intricate tatkar footwork, rapid chakkars and expressive storytelling gestures in traditional costumes.

The combination of folk and classical performances gave the visiting Chinese delegation a glimpse of India’s diverse regional traditions.

Xi Jinping To Meet PM Modi

Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam for a bilateral meeting.

#BREAKING India, China, Russia, Iran…big message to the west! BRICS leaders have come together in New Delhi. India charing this edition PM Narendra Modi has welcomed Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Masood Pezeshkian, Cyril Ramaphosa and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Bharat Mandapam… pic.twitter.com/1vrB2JnmCi — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 12, 2026



The Chinese President’s delegation includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, is part of the delegation as well.

According to a Xinhua report, Xi Jinping is expected to push proposals focused on cooperation among countries of the Global South during the BRICS Summit, similar to his approach at the SCO Summit in Bishkek.