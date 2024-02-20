Home

Lifestyle

Bride Divya Agarwal Twins And Wins in Floral-Detailed Purple Lehenga For Traditional Marathi Wedding- See PICS

Bride Divya Agarwal Twins And Wins in Floral-Detailed Purple Lehenga For Traditional Marathi Wedding- See PICS

For D-Day, Divya Agarwal looked dreamy in a purple-hued lehenga adorned with floral detailing, exuding the charm of Marathi Mulgi.

Bride Divya Agarwal Twins And Wins in Floral-Detailed Purple Lehenga For Traditional Marathi Wedding- See PICS

Divya Agarwal finally got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar on Tuesday, 20th February 2024. The couple opted for a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Moments after the wedding, the duo announced the news publicly by dropping pictures on social media. Fans and well-wishers showered congratulations on the newly married couple for their big day.

Trending Now

Well, unlike several brides, Divya ditched all pink, red, and ivory colours to go for purple. She looked stunning as a Marathi bride in a purple-hued lehenga featuring floral-detailed embroidery in pink, blue, and other shades. She paired her wedding attire with an equally heavy-duty sleeveless blouse. Her dupatta had a kiran border over it, elegantly pinned over her head. Heavy traditional jewellery and pear-studded Mundavalya completed Divya’s bridal appearance. She pulled off her subtle makeup look with kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, bushy pointy brows and nude-pink lip shade. Lastly, not to forget her, golden kaleeras with many bangles and ring bracelets in her both hands.

You may like to read

On the other hand, the groom complemented his bride by donning a matching, purple-toned printed sherwani. Opting out for a turban, he accessorised his look with a Mundavalya, sunglasses, and a watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities last week. They began the celebrations with a glamorous cocktail party in the presence of their close friends and family. This was followed by a mehendi ceremony in the city. Pictures from her haldi ceremony also surfaced online. The former Splitsvilla contestant got engaged to the businessman Apurva in 2022. She announced her wedding with him in December 2023.

India.com wishes the newlyweds a heartiest congratulations!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.