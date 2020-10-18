Can you imagine a bride ditching a blouse? No? Well, that actually happened. A new age bride recently opted for unconventional mehndi design on her upper body area instead of wearing a blouse and she is all over the internet now. Inspired by gorgeous henna art, the stunning bride named Chaitalee Patil got it done on her special day. People are going crazy over her viral video in which she can be seen sitting on a chair and a mehndi designer creating a heena blouse for her. Also Read - This New-Age Bride Wore a Blue Saree With Silver Jewellery For Her Wedding And Made Everyone's Jaws Drop, See Pics Here

Look at the video for yourself below. Also Read - Mona Singh to Turn Into a Real Life Bride For Boyfriend Shyam on December 27 - Check Mehendi Pics

View this post on Instagram in frame- @chaitalee_patil mehendi artist-@kkanchan_mehendi_ photography- @pranavsane A post shared by hiral kale (@hiral_kale84) on Oct 15, 2020 at 4:02am PDT

As per Chaitalee’s Instagram handle, she is Mrs. India Empress of Nation 2019, Mrs. India Top Model 2019, a freelancer model, and a fashion influencer. Well, she has definitely influenced some of the future brides to go all out and explore unconventional ways. However, not all brides can see it as something to go for especially on their wedding days or during the Mehndi celebration.

In the video, you can see the bride sporting a yellow lehenga with a broad border. She paired it with a bandini dupatta and opted for green bangles. Chaitalee is also wearing a pair of matching statement earrings and a hair accessory which is usually worn by Muslim brides.

We are impressed by this stylish bride’s choice and would like to know if you would think of doing this on your wedding day. Let us know in the comment section below.