Actor-producer Niharika Konidela and her fiancé Chaitanya JV is all set to tie the knot on December 9 at Udaipur. The pictures and videos from their lavish Sangeet ceremony are all over the internet. Niharika looked drop-dead gorgeous at her Sangeet ceremony which took place on Monday, December 7. A look at Niharika's gown and you'd be reminded of actor Kriti Sanon's look for Zee Cine Awards, which was held in March this year.

For the ceremony, Niharika chose a dark green cut-out gown by designer Shantanu & Nikhil. The flowy gown featured a V-neck and ruffled shoulder. She opted for a stunning choker necklace and statement earrings. Some blue eyeshadow, pink lips, hair in middle-parted style finished her look. Niharika looked dreamy in her emerald look. Also Read - Niharika Konidela For Her Sangeet Ceremony Stuns In An Emerald Cut-Out Gown By Shantanu & Nikhil, See PICS

Check out Niharika's pictures:

If you look closely at Niharika’s Sangeet, you will get a Deja Vu of Kriti’s outfit from the awards night. Some green eyeshadow, nude lips, and a middle-parted low bun finished her look. Kriti looked ravishing in her emerald look.

Here check out Kriti’s look from Zee Cine Awards:

While there is nothing surprising about the fact that people in showbiz often choose the same clothes. And that usually happens when they decide to opt for clothes from popular designers and brands. And we think they are nothing bad about drawing inspiration- as everyone has their unique style sense.

Meanwhile, the groom Chaitanya JV opted for an embellished white sherwani by designer Kunal Rawal.

For the unversed, Niharika is a south Indian actor who is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. She is the niece of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Her brother is Varun Tej and cousins are Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish.