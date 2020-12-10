Actor-producer Niharika Konidela has tied the knot with Chaitanya JV. The couple got married in Udaipur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on Wednesday night. For her wedding, Niharika opted for a golden Kanjeevaram saree and she looks drop-dead gorgeous. She complimented her look with a Matha Patti and two statement necklaces. Also Read - Allu Arjun, Ram Charan to Pawan Kalyan: Here Are Some More Stunning Pictures From Niharika Konidela- Chaitanya JV’s Extravagant Wedding

Groom Chaitanya JV on the other hand opted for a brown and golden sherwani and we must say he looked dapped! Pictures and videos of the wedding rituals shared by many fan clubs are surfacing online. Actor Allu Arjun posted a family picture congratulating the bride and groom. Also Read - Niharika-Chaitanya's Wedding: Naga Babu Gets Emotional After Performing Wedding Rituals For Daughter, Post Will Definitely Bring Tears to Your Eyes

The wedding was a grand affair which was attended by who’s who from the South Indian film industry. Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Sneha, Ram Charan along with wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan were seen in attendance.

For her pre-wedding function, Niharika wore a red Kanjeevaram saree. She looked elegant and graceful in her pictures. It was an emotional moment for her father-South superstar Naga Babu as he performed the wedding rituals. Naga Babu was all nostalgic during the wedding and remembered the first day of Niharika’s school. He wrote: “I wish you all the best wishes for your new life…It looks like the end of an Era….Serious nostalgia hit me all again… It feels like the first day of her school…just that she wont be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can’t play with her 24 x 7.. Just donno how long it will be this time….’Only time will decide.’

Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay”.

Niharika’s haldi and sangeet ceremony was a memorable affair too.

Here’s wishing a happy married life to the newlywed.