Bride Parineeti Chopra’s Ivory Zari Lehenga Screams Love For Raghav Chadha on Her Sheer Long Veil- Details Inside

Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha Wedding Photos: Parineeti wore a gorgeous ivory lehenga by Manish Malhotra. She exuded regal grace in exquisitely hand-crafted wedding attire that took 2500 hours to create. Read the details below.

The wedding of the season is finally over! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got hitched on September 24, 2023, in a traditional Punjabi wedding. Fans eagerly awaited their pictures from D-Day. The duo, creating a lot of suspense, finally shared the bundle of dreamy photos on their Instagram profile. For a moment, we couldn’t take our eyes off, as the newly married couple made us in awe with their enthralling looks. While Parineeti Chopra, is all dolled up in an ivory lehenga, Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, complemented her in a white sherwani. Scroll down to learn more details about their wedding looks.

Parineeti chose Manish Malhotra’s creations for her wedding day. Her ivory lehenga shows royalty in an exquisitely hand-crafted wedding ensemble, which took 2500 hours to create. The geometrical pattern all over the lehenga showed a tone-on-tone shade. The dupatta added a touch of elegance with big size pearls in the outer corner. The actor paired her exquisite lehenga with an ornate plunging neckline choli and sheer long veil, engraved with her beloved Raghav’s name in Devnagri script. Parineeti totally flaunted it by posing while walking on the aisle.

If you thought that it wasn’t enough glittery glam, her jewellery made up for the rest topped with Zambian and Russian emeralds. Her gorgeous maang tikka with bangles and earrings added more sparkle to her bridal look. Known for carrying subtle makeup, Parineeti kept it simple with lightly lined eyes, mascara, and tinted lips with a hint of blush on the cheeks. For the big day, she chose nothing but to be her authentic self. Her soft makeup and natural locks totally gave another fashion inspiration for all brides-to-be.

Parineeti Chopra Makes a Stunning Bride in an Ivory Lehenga. PICS Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, in their beautiful Instagram caption, mentioned their journey from first meeting at a breakfast table to taking vows. It read, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. 💖”.

The couple studied together in London and later became friends. RagNeeti, called by their fans, started dating a few yours ago.

India.com wishes the couple many more years of wedding bliss and fashion moments together!

