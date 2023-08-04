Home

Lifestyle

Bride-to-be Aaliyah Kashyap Embraces The Monsoon Magic in Stunning Ivory Lehenga Worth Rs 3.3 Lakh- See PICS

Bride-to-be Aaliyah Kashyap Embraces The Monsoon Magic in Stunning Ivory Lehenga Worth Rs 3.3 Lakh- See PICS

Aaliyah Kashyap Engagement Look: Bride-to-be stunned in Anita Dongre's ivory lehenga set worth Rs. 3,30,000. See pics!

Bride-to-be Aaliyah Kashyap Embraces The Monsoon Magic in Stunning Ivory Lehenga Worth Rs 3.3 Lakh- See PICS

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her fiancé Shane Gregoire hosted their engagement party in Mumbai last night. For the unversed, the duo exchanged their rings in a grand ceremony on August 3, 2023. The pictures and videos from the ceremony have been doing rounds on the internet and fans are going gaga over the white-themed decor. For the big day, the bride-to-be looked ethereal in an ivory lehenga by Anita Dongre. We have decoded the whole look of Aaliyah Kashyap’s engagement lehenga. Scroll down to read!

Trending Now

Aaliyah looked stunning as she opted for a multi-coloured embroidery lehenga with floral motifs and aari embroidery. The work on the outfit was inspired by the timeless beauty of Sindh architecture. She complemented her lehenga with a choli-style blouse and a see-through tulle dupatta with a lace border. She pulled off her ethnic look with a choker-style neckpiece and an intricate maang tika. For glam picks, the diva opted for blushed cheeks, pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter and glowing skin. She rounded off her look with open bouncy wavy curls and a bucket bag.

Aaliyah took to her Instagram handle and dropped some unmissable glimpses from her big day. She captioned it ‘about last night 🤍’.

Aaliyah Kashyap Engagement Look: Bride-to-be Look Ethereal in White-Hued Raw-Silk Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aaliyah (@aaliyahkashyap)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aaliyah (@aaliyahkashyap)

Outfit Price

The Bride-to-be made us stunned with her o-so-gorgeous attire. Well, we also found the actual price of her outfit. Aaliyah Kashyap wore Anita Dongre’s magical ivory lehenga for her engagement day. The price of her traditional ensemble caught our attention. This beautiful piece is available on the designer’s official website and comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 3,30,000.

Your Thoughts on Aaliyah Kashyap’s Engagement Lehenga?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES