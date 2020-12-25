Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to get married today on December 25. The couple is creating a buzz on social media with their drool-worthy pictures from their wedding ceremonies. Recently, Gauahar Khan shared pictures from her Mehendi ceremony for which she opted for a stunning mustard yellow outfit. Zaid also wore a matching attire. Also Read - Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Sangeet Video: Ismail Darbar Sings 'Lutt Gaye', People Say Why So Tragic!

The bride-to-be was glowing in a Rajdeep Ranawat’s creation. She was donning a mustard yellow cotton satin blouse with mirror work on it and a matching skirt with motifs called Dibbia on it. The skirt features a waistband and adjustable drawstring embellished in beautiful coordinating tassels with glass beads and Swarovski crystals. She was looking ethereal in her Mehendi outfit. Have a look at some of the pictures below: Also Read - Gauahar Khan Doesn't Let Zaid Darbar Show His Mehendi, Says 'It's Personal' - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

To enhance her look and make it the occasion friendly, she wore specially curated flower jewellery by Puneet Gupta. The jewellery pieces including choker neck piece, kaliree style haath phool, nose nath, maang tikka, anklets, hair Pins & hair bead chains were beautifully tied together with embellishments of Gauahar and Zaid’s initials ‘GZ’. The jewellery set made Gauahar look refreshing and added a fun touch to her overall look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUNEET GUPTA ℂ (@puneetguptaofficial)

The ethereal looking actor half tied her hair at the back and secured it with personalized hair accessory. Her hair was done by hairstylist Ritika. We are in awe of her outfit choice and can’t stop gazing at her lovely pictures.

If you also want to look as gorgeous as Gauahar Khan at your Mehendi ceremony, you can buy the same outfit on Rajdeep Ranawat’s official website. For this magnificent attire, you will have to spend around 42k.

We wish Gauhar and Zaid, very happy life ahead.