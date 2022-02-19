Bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar is All Set to Tie The Knot With Farhan Akhtar, Flaunts Her Red Heels Worth Rs 82K

It seems like the month of February is full of Bollywood weddings and celebrations. Ater Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s wedding, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to take the plunge. Pictures from their pre-wedding festivities are currently going viral on the internet. Now, Shibani took to Instagram to flaunt her footwear for her D-day.Also Read - Farhan-Shibani Wedding: Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Arrive At The Venue As Wedding Festivities Begin

The actor shared a glimpse of her red high heels from the shelves of Aquazzura. She captioned it, "Let's do this." The red pumps are from the bridal collection of Aquazzura and are labelled as Love Link Sling, and the pair is worth Rs 82,000.

Check out the clip Shibani posted on her Instagram:

Details of Shibani’s footwear.

Made in Italy from soft gros grain in pure love red, the towering style narrows into a sharp, pointy toe and is finished with a glossy, heart-shaped chain at the heel. Check out the price:

Farhan and Shibani’s wedding is expected to take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala home. According to reports, they will exchange vows in front of their loved ones. The pair decided on this option after considering each other’s religious backgrounds and values. Hrithik Roshan, Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapoor, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidwani, and Rhea Chakraborty are among the wedding guests.

They’ve been dating for nearly three years and are completely smitten with each other. We’re now waiting to see Farhan and Shibani as the bride and the groom. Excited much?