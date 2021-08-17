Brides in white: With every celebrity wedding, the fashion industry changes. From Natasha Dalal to Neha Kakar to now Rhea Kapoor, all these celebrities have made an effort to bring a change in Indian wedding attire. White is a symbol of purity and peace and these women have made sure to incorporate that as their wedding attire. However, Rhea Kapoor is not alone to bring in this change in wedding attire.Also Read - Rhea Kapoor Shares Pic of Stunning Diamond Engagement Ring in Latest Wedding Photo

Red is usually worn on an auspicious day such as wedding reception, festivals functions, etc. It is considered a sacred colour for married women. However, trends have changed. Women are opting for colours that they like and are proudly wearing and bringing a small change in wedding designs which usually promotes red as the only viable option to wear on their special days. We have curated a list of all the celebrities and influencers who have chosen white as their wedding attire and have flaunted it in their own way!

Rhea Kapoor in Ivory Chanderi Bridal Saree

Rhea Kapoor dolled up in a classic white saree from the shelves of her go-to designer friend Anamika Khanna. She wore a beautiful half-sleeved blouse that had intricate thread work done. To top it off, she wore a cape which was made of ivory and gold. Instead of draping her head with a dupatta, she wore a veil handpicked and donned with tinny pearls and pieces from Birdhichand Ghanshyamadas.

Natasha Dalal’s White Floral Lehenga

Natasha Dalal married Varun Dhawan in January 2021. For her mehendi ceremony, Natasha wore a white lehenga with intricate details of gold micro-floral. Her lehenga carried a beautiful pastel pink and lilac hues. Her blouse was embellished with crystal tassel on the sleeves. To finish the look, Natasha draped a sheer and sparkling dupatta. She wore a statement gold necklace which was embedded with pastel pink stone, matching jhumkas and maang tika.

Rubina Dilaik’s Gota Patti White Wedding Lehenga

Rubina Dilaik married Abhinav Shukla in June 2018. On a special day, she wore a white lehenga with floral prints and had gota-patti embroidered border. Her blouse was filled with tiny floral prints and was three-quarter sleeves. She had floral gota-patti work done on the entire blouse. She draped herself with a thick floral embroidered sheer net dupatta. To finish her look, she wore a statement pearl drop necklace, matching earrings, maang tika and nath.

Neha Kakkar’s White Ivory Lehenga

Neha Kakkar married Rohanpreet Singh in October 2020. For her reception party, she wore an ivory white lehenga from the shelves of Falguni & Shane Peacock. Her lehenga had a heavy and minute embellishment and embroidery pattern. Her blouse was also studded with tiny silver embellishment and had a sweetheart neckline. She covered her head with a shimmery and sparkling sheer dupatta and carried another dupatta on her shoulder. To finish her looks, she wore a diamond and emerald statement neckpiece and earrings.

Sonam Kapoor’s Ivory and Gold Chikankari Lehenga

Sonam Kapoor wore an ivory golden shade chikankari lehenga on her sangeet function when she was about to marry Anand Ahuja. She wore this lehenga from the shelves of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her lehenga had a subtle appearance yet it was loaded with intricate designs and patterns and tiny embellishments, with a classic dori at back. To finish her looks, she wore a statement maang-tika, choker, and chain earrings from Kundan’s.

Mira Kapoor’s White and Blue Lehenga

Mira Kapoor married Shahid Kapoor in July 2015. For her wedding reception, she wore a white and blue lehenga from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. Her ivory lehenga had dark blue and floral prints which were heavily embellished and studded. She wore a cropped blouse with a halter neck loaded with heavy pearl works. Keeping it minimal, she completed her looks with statement diamond earrings and a bracelet.

Are you planning on wearing white on your wedding day?