British Monarchy And Their Tryst With Misogynist Royal Norms… From Fertility to Fashion!

The British monarchy has several traditions that don't really sit well with people. While some are bizarre, some are practical and many are pretty conservative. The recent controversy about the fertility test of Kate Middleton goes on to tell about few other regressive traditions that have been upheld.

“…she must possess a certain something in her air and manner of walking, the tone of her voice, her address and expressions, or the word will be but half deserved.” – Caroline Bingley (Character from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice)

Even in the 1800s, when The Bennets from Jane Austen’s world, were looking for the perfect suitor for their daughters, they tried their best to ensure that their girls are ‘lady-like.’ A woman was ‘supposed’ to have certain manners and etiquette to fit social standards. And since the ages, these ideas have trickled down to the modern-age world too. It is the 21st century, but, there is still a lingering shadow, a blot that stays and stains.

The British royals once again made the headlines a few days ago. With new revelations from memoirs, books, interviews, or OTT shows, the Royals often come in news but not always for the right reasons. Since the interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, scandalous stories have rather snowballed in the family. The latest one puts a spotlight on the regressive traditions of the British monarchy that are still very much present in the modern age.

The news is about The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who was made to take a fertility test before marrying Prince William. Author Tom Quinn revealed in his book, Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family about this unusual tradition. As quoted by Hello Magazine, he said, “These are always carried out to ensure a future queen is able to have children. If Kate had not been fertile, there is little doubt the marriage would have been off.”

British Monarchy: Uncontested Traditions

If we look at history, ever since the Victorian age, etiquette and manners have been entrenched in society. Books by Jane Austen, from the 18th century, talk about women being made to learn to be ladylike and protect their modesty. From then till now, women are reduced to the idea that embracing motherhood is THE most important thing they can (should) do.

Quinn further divulged that he once had a brief encounter with the Late Princess Diana, mother of Prince William and Harry. Reportedly, she too had to undergo the fertility test, however, she was not aware of it at the time. Apparently, as these brides were chosen from outside royalty, it was ‘required’ to know if they could bear the future heir or heiress to the throne.

Unfortunately, a woman’s identity is still reduced to giving an heir or heiress to the throne. And this further entails the question: Why is being fertile for a woman so important for the royals? Such traditions put the clock back to the conservative times when women were seen only inside a box, doing household chores, producing babies, and being considered beneath their male counterparts everywhere, even in their own homes.

With great power comes great responsibility and as Royals, what they do, and how they treat their family and others – sets a notion for the rest of the people in their country or for everyone who looks up to them. What is a little irksome is why these regressive ideas have not been challenged. How right it is for our internet-advanced society to sit tight on such issues? Does it not perpetuate wrong notions?

Fertility To Fashion: A Trend Of Regression

While there is no harm in adhering to being poised and acting as etiquettes, these should not infringe on the actual personality of the human. In movies like The Princess Diaries, the audience is shown how there is a certain way Royals need to behave; however, all is good until it asks you to not be you!

No Bold Makeup: Royal women are required to stay subtle and professional in the public domain. Even if Meghan or Kate want to put up bold colours, they can’t. Imagine the little princesses in the family not being able to put up smokey eye look for the paps! No Bright Coloured Nailpolish: Women are not supposed to colour their nails as per their choice if it ain’t a Pantone shade from a subtle and nude palette. Red, black, or quirky nail art would probably be a sin! The ‘Appropriate Length’: According to a report by Harper’s Bazaar, they should never be “more than three or four inches above her knee”. Who decided the ‘appropriate’ skirt length for a woman but not her? And why does the hemline matter anyway?

Why Is No One Talking About It?

Manners, etiquettes, and social customs are important in order to maintain civility on common grounds but must be rightly balanced with the concept of self. Etiquettes and the entailing morality must be checked with the happiness of the individual. Women have traditionally been suggested, advised, and instructed to follow certain norms and moral codes inorder to make this society more civil. As if they were not already doing enough with the procreation etcetera!

Where are the protesting voices now? Why are these revelations on regressive traditions just some other royal gossip talk and not a conversation that turns heads leading to changes? The issues pertaining to women cannot be just relegated to royal cups of tea which people like to spill but not clean. Where is the clarion call now?

Who said we live in a paradise and not a world of paradoxes!

