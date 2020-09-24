While the world continues its battle with the Coronavirus, instances of another scary outbreak are staring at our face- Brucellosis which has infected more than 3000 people in China. Brucellosis is a debilitating bacterial fatal disease that affects both animals and humans. According to recent media reports, Brucellosis can also cause infertility in men. Also Read - COVID-19: Blood Test to Predict High-Risk COVID Patients, Say Researchers

The outbreak took place last year in December due to a leak at a biopharmaceutical company. Biopharmaceutical used to manufacture the brucella vaccine for animals.

Media reports suggested that bacterial infection can lead to infertility in men but there is scientific evidence that states that such occurrences are rare. "Zhu Guoqiang, a professor at Yangzhou University's College of Veterinary Medicine told South Morning China that if the disease was not treated properly, it could lead to infertility. However, he also added that he was not aware of the number of bacteria the infected were exposed to. Both the World Health Organisation and the Centres for Diseases Control And Prevention have clarified that human to human transmission of this disease is rare. The apex public health research bodies do not mention infertility as an outcome of the disease. Animals are normally vaccinated against the disease. The Lanzhou institute was manufacturing this vaccine. There are no human vaccines against brucellosis," reported BOOM.

It further read that the bacterial infection can cause swelling and inflammation of the epididymis (tube behind the testicles) and testicles in men. These diseases can be cured too.

It further read that the bacterial infection can cause swelling and inflammation of the epididymis (tube behind the testicles) and testicles in men. These diseases can be cured too.

Signs and symptoms of Brucellosis include fever, joint pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, headache, sweats, etc. The symptoms may show from a few days to a few months after being infected by the disease. It can be spread from sexual contact, breastfeeding mothers can pass the bacteria to the babies, if you have a severe cut or scratch on your skin, you are prone to the disease.