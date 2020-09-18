Over 3000 people have tested positive in China for a highly contagious bacterial infection called brucellosis. The outbreak took place last year due to a leak at a biopharmaceutical company. According to the National Health Commission (NHC) of Lanzhou, around 3,245 people in the capital of Gansu province have been diagnosed with brucellosis. It has been discovered that the Zhongmu Lanzhou biological pharmaceutical factory accidentally vented an aerosolized version of Brucella bacteria in the air owing to the use of expired sanitizers and disinfectants. The bacterial disease is known to have severe complications including respiratory problems, infertility in men, inflammation of the spleen, etc. Here, we tell you all about brucellosis. Also Read - Need for awareness on Brucellosis: Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal

What is Brucellosis?

Brucellosis is a bacterial infection that affects both animals and humans. It is caused by a group of bacteria belonging to the genus Brucella. It usually spread to people by eating raw or unpasteurized dairy products. It also spread by coming in direct contact with the fluid of an infected animal or inhaling contaminated air.

Signs And Symptoms of Brucellosis

Brucellosis is characterised by signs and symptoms including fever, joint pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, headache, sweats, etc. These symptoms of brucellosis may show up from a few days to a few months after being infected by the disease. These may also disappear and then return after a few months. Some people also suffer from chronic brucellosis and experience its complications like inflammation in the heart, arthritis, etc.

Diagnosis And Line of Treatment For Brucellosis

Usually, a doctor tests your blood or bone marrow for the brucellosis causing bacteria. He may also test your blood for antibodies to the bacteria. In case, you are severely affected by the disease, you have to go through certain other tests including X-rays, CT scans, cerebrospinal culture, or/and echocardiography. These tests are conducted to know the severity of the condition and its complications.

As far as the treatment of brucellosis is concerned, doctors usually aim at reducing the symptoms and giving antibiotics as there is no permanent cure for this disease. In most of the cases, it becomes chronic.