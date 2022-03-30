The K-pop band BTS is known for their sartorial choices. Their quintessential fashion sense has been revered and loved by all. You can see your favorite band perform at the most prestigious 2022 Grammy Awards at Las Vegas in the United States on April 3.Also Read - BTS ARMY Expresses Anger After Suga And RM Were Insulted in South Korea-Watch

All boys group BTS left on March 28 and arrived at Incheon International Airport and headed for the departure hall after briefly greeting fans and reporters, reported Global Economic.

Photos by K-media – BTS at Incheon airport (1) pic.twitter.com/D4RFqFlzCf — BTS INFO & LINKS ⁷ (@jinsbabygirl04) March 28, 2022

BTS’ V wore a brown jacket and flower-patterned shirt, showing off his good fashion sense. In particular, he brought his self-designed MD Boston bag.

This airport fashion by bts v is awesome pic.twitter.com/4m65M3nQHW — rerean (@OmnathRai) March 29, 2022

Jin showed off his stylish denim outfits, and Suga matched casual green swarthier and denim jeans, reported Global Economic.

On this day, Jungkook and J-Hope did not show up. J-Hope recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is expected to join after finishing the quarantine, while Jungkook left earlier due to his schedule related to the awards ceremony.

I’m so mad, my phone is broken and I must scream about Yoongi at the airport are you FREAKING KIDDING ME why am I shrieking that I can SEE HIS ACTUAL FIGURE AND WAISTLINE 😭😭 I AM INSANE FOR THIS MAN help me @RMs_passport 😭😭😭 #yoongiismadeofboyfriendmaterial pic.twitter.com/XK63mpQns6 — Crissy the Mer 💜 KNJ KSJ MYG JHS PJM KTH JJK BTS (@CrissytheMer) March 29, 2022

BTS has been nominated for ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ for two consecutive years. If they win the trophy at the 64th Grammy Awards, they will be the first Korean artist who wins the Grammy award.

Since 2020, BTS has a performance at the Grammy Awards for three consecutive years. They performed with Lil Nas X at the 62nd Grammy Awards in 2020, and had a stage alone to perform their megahit song ‘Dynamite’ at the 63rd award ceremony in March last year.

After the ceremony, BTS will hold four live concerts ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage- Las Vegas’ at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8-9 and 15-16, reported Global Economic.

