Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman Takes Out Her Brightest Red Silk Saree to Present Desh Ka Bahi-Khata – Viral Pics

Nirmala Sitharaman saree: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. She appeared in a bright red silk saree in front of the media and carried the statement red docket with her. Sitharaman looked radiant in her beautifully draped saree that was organically weaved and sourced from local craftsmen in the country.

UNION BUDGET 2023: ALL ABOUT FM NIRMALA SITHARAMAN’S RED SAREE

This was Sitharaman’s fifth straight budget and the last budget presented in BJP’s reign before the 2024 general elections. The Finance Minister has made sure to include the colour red in her outfits while presenting the budget all these years. Last year, she wore a dusty red saree with a shade of brown and orange in the ‘Bomkai weave’, representing Odisha’s handloom.

This time, she seems to have worn a traditionally designed Korvai silk saree with a small temple-canopy border combined with a sleek zari lining alongside a black border. Sitharaman keeps her pallu pinned in multiple folds and styles it with a matching half-sleeved blouse. The simple look echoes power, and strength and represents the Indian culture in its most traditional and local form.

NIRMALA SITHARAMAN’S FIFTH UNION BUDGET

Meanwhile, it is going to be a tight-rope walk for Sitharaman to stay between staying fiscally prudent and general public expectations of lower taxes and a wider social security net while representing budget. Expectations are huge from the budget this year with middle-class seeking relief from income-tax and entrepreneurs wanting a jump in the financial incentives for local manufacturing. This Union Budget (April 2023 to March 2024) is also the first normal budget after the COVID-19 shock and amid global geopolitical developments.

What are your thoughts on Sitharaman’s red saree for the budget day?