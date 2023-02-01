Home

Budget Day 2023: Move Over Nirmala Sitharaman, President Murmu’s Handloom Saree is Our New Symbol of Desi Fashion!

On Budget Day 2023, Indian President Droupadi Murmu represented the country with her beautiful saree. Check details about it and how it represents so much.

Budget Day 2023 Move Over Nirmala Sitharaman, President Murmu's Handloom Saree is Our New Symbol of Desi Fashion! (Photo Treated by Gaurav Gautam for india.com)

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the parliament on Wednesday. She was joined by President Droupadi Murmu on a special day. A picture featuring the two women is doing the rounds on the internet, representing the ‘nari shakti’ (women empowerment) with a female Finance Minister presenting the budget to a female President for the first time in Indian history. Another very beautiful thing about that viral picture is how the two leaders dress up to represent Indian culture.

Both FM Sitharaman and President Murmu wear sarees on budget day. Interestingly, their sarees are reportedly sourced from the local artisans in Odisha to represent the craftsmanship of the weavers in the state. Madam President belongs to Jharkhand and the Finance Minister is from Tamil Nadu. However, both of them chose to highlight the Tussar silk weave with their six-yard pick on the big day.

For President Murmu, it was a basic beige and blue Tussar silk saree that she teamed up with a matching blue blouse. She kept things simple and wore a brown leather wristwatch, a gold bangle, and a long chain with her hair tied in a ponytail and no makeup. Sitharaman, the woman of the hour, opted for a bright red coloured silk saree with a black border combined with a subtle zari panel.

The colours of both the sarees spoke volumes of the fearlessness and strength that these two women represent in the Indian economy and democracy.

