In today's time, a healthy diet and healthy living go hand-in-hand. People are ready to invest money in what we eat every day. Thanks to the internet, people do their research before buying anything, but with so much information available on the net, it can get confusing to understand what is good for us. Nutritionists and health experts across the globe have been talking about the importance of reading food labels before buying a product.

We spoke to Pavitra K, Lead, New Product Development, True Elements to understand what is clean-label food, and where can clean labelling go wrong.

What is clean-label food?

A packaged food that contains all-natural ingredients- meaning that none of the ingredients in it is chemically processed, has no residues from processing or has chemical-sounding/misleading names for ingredients is known as Clean-Label food.

To prepare a packaged food product, we need grains, flavours, colours, and additional ingredients like preservatives and shelf-life extenders. To prepare each of the above-mentioned ingredients, chemicals could be involved in the processing. Some of these chemicals may stay as residues in the food. While the levels for each residue are regulated, over time, these residues can also accumulate in our bodies and cause harm to our health if not digested properly. Some of these ingredients may have been prepared the synthetic route which is more the reason why there is a demand for clean label food- food that is safe to consume in the long run.

Where can clean labelling go wrong?

Food ingredients are a mystery- the process of preparing an ingredient is not always a straightforward one. This can lead to several ingredients (of ingredients) and residues not being revealed on the ingredient list- thereby, clean labelling merely becomes a marketing gimmick.

For example, dried cranberries contain added refined sugar – usually added as a part of the drying process. Refined sugar is not a clean ingredient since sulphur is added for the refining process and may stay as a residue. However, how many brands openly reveal that dried cranberries contain refined sugar on their ingredient list? While cranberries are known to help cure UTIs, a diabetic person consuming dried cranberries is a serious risk, and hence this is why hidden ingredients need to be disclosed.

How do we ensure that nothing goes wrong with our labels?

To ensure that clean labelling is not just a marketing gimmick, all we need is awareness. As consumers who are conscious of what we eat (and as a result seeking clean label/natural foods), we must try our best and question food labels that are not clear. Our reluctance to purchase a product that has a complex ingredient list will make manufacturers aware of what more we want to know from a food label- this will lead to more clear labels, and harmful ingredients get eradicated from the system. As a result, packaged food only gets more reliable, tasty and healthy in total for the consumer.

Clean Label Certification, given by the Clean Label Project, USA- is one thing to look for in products and their respective brands. This particular certification is proof that the given product has passed the tests of over 130 harmful chemicals, residues, pesticides etc. This will ensure that the product is as close to its natural form as possible.

One thing to note is the difference between Clean Label and Clean Label Certification. The former is what brands can claim without needing any authentication, and the latter can only be used by a brand that is certified by the above-mentioned Clean Label Project. While consumers might find it confusing, it’s best to look for the Certification Stamp on these products, and finally trust brands that provide Food That DOES NOT LIE To You!

Stay Vigilant, Stay Safe!