Buttermilk/Chaas Side Effects: Buttermilk, also known as chaas, is one of the most commonly found beverages in our kitchens. In fact, Summer is incomplete without savoring this rich drink. It has several health benefits like it keeps us cool during the hot summer days, aids in digestion, it is extremely beneficial for our skin, supports strong bones, improves oral health, helps lower your cholesterol levels and blood pressure levels. But, do you know buttermilk too has side-effects? Yes, you read it right!
Buttermilk packs a lot of nutrition into a small serving. One cup (245 ml) of buttermilk provides 98 calories, 8 grams of protein, 3 grams of fibre, 22% of calcium, 16% of sodium and 22% of vitamin B12. But do you know buttermilk has several downsides related to its salt content that can cause allergic reactions in some individuals? Do you also know lower-fat buttermilk often contains even more sodium than higher-fat versions? It is true, therefore we have curated some more side effects that you didn't know about buttermilk.
Buttermilk Side Effects If You Drink Everyday:
- Buttermilk is recommended not to drink at night during cold, fever, or pollen allergy.
- Buttermilk is made by extracting cream (malai) from butter and cream has to be kept for days to get build up, therefore it is advised not to give buttermilk to children as harmful bacteria can come in the butter and cause throat infections and cold.
- A person who has kidney ailment should avoid buttermilk as it has sodium.