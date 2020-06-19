Acne is quite common and most of us get it at some point in our lives. Acne occurs when your skin pores containing hair follicles get clogged with oil and dead skin cells. Common in teenagers, acne leads to blackheads, pimples etc. Among various home remedies for acne, aloe vera is considered as one of the most effective one. It has strong anti-inflammatory properties that help in preventing acne breakouts. Also, it promotes the synthesis of collagen, that helps in fast healing of scars and wounds. Aloe vera can delay the formation of wrinkles by promoting production of elastin. Here are some easy ways to use aloe vera to treat acne and get rid of scars. Also Read - Skincare Tips: Don't Squeeze, Use These Simple Home Remedies to Get Rid of Blackheads

Aloe Vera, Cinnamon, And Honey

Honey is known to have an inhibitory action on acne-causing bacteria. And, cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce acne. To use them, you need to add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel, half a teaspoon of cinnamon, and 4 tablespoons of honey in a bowel. Mix them well and apply on the affected area. Wash your face after 10 minutes. use this paste every alternate day for better results.

Aloe Vera And Lemon Juice

Lemon juice has astringent properties and that is why it is known to treat various skin conditions. It can dry out pimples and reduce the appearance of acne. To use it, take a bowl and add 1/4 teaspoon of lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel in it. Mix them nicely and apply on the acne affected area. Wait for it to dry and then rinse off using plain water. Also, apply sunscreen after that.

Aloe Vera And Tea Tree Oil

According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, the topical application of tea tree oil on the face can reduce acne and inflammation. All you need to do is to take 2-3 drops of this essential oil, a few drops of any carrier oil, and a tablespoon honey in a bowl. Mix them well and apply on the affected area. Wait for minutes and then wash off using plain water.