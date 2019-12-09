Used for enhancing the flavour of salad or preparing healthy meals, avocado oil is jam-packed with minerals, fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins. Best known as cooking oil, avocado oil can provide an array of both health and beauty benefits. From calming itchy skin to hydrating it and healing chapped skin, avocado oil can do it all for you. Read further to know how exactly this cooking oil serves as one of the best beauty-enhancing natural products.

Provides relief from eczema

Eczema is a skin condition that is characterized by patchy and red skin. Due to the presence of strong antioxidants, avocado oil can heal dry and irritated skin and provide relief. Before using this oil for this purpose, it is advised to test its effects on a patch of skin not affected by eczema.

Prevents acne

Acne is an inflammatory skin condition that is characterized by pimples, blackheads, and cysts sometimes. One of the major causes of the onset of acne is accumulation of oil residue in the skin pores. And, avocado oil actually helps you flush out the excessive oil and its anti-inflammatory effects assist in getting rid of redness linked to acne.

Helps get rid of sunburn

The symptoms of a sunburn can be treated with the help of avocado oil. Presence of vitamin D, E, beta carotene, protein, and lecithin in avocado oil help in healing and soothing skin that is affected by sunlight.

Reduces signs of ageing

Being rich in essential fatty acids, avocado oil can help you retain your skin’s elasticity. For better effects, you must have avocado oil daily.

Moisturises dry skin

Being jam-packed with vitamin E and oleic acid, avocado oil can moisturize your skin and keep dry skin or wrinkles at bay. The oil penetrates deep into the skin pores and provides hydration from within. To have better effects, you can apply avocado oil daily on your face before sleeping.