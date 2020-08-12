Having stretch marks is common. These lines can occur on your belly, thighs, and even breasts. Though there are various costly products available in the market that claim to reduce the appearance of stretch marks but none of them seem to be working. In that case, why don’t you look for some natural solutions to your stretch marks? Also Read - Skincare Tips: How Castor Oil Helps in Reducing Appearance of Stretch Marks?

One of the most effective ways to get rid of long and narrow lines on your skin is by applying coconut oil. Though it cannot entirely erase the stretch marks but can reduce their appearance for sure.

Notably, there is no scientific evidence that prove coconut oil's effectiveness in making stretch marks less visible. But, anecdotal evidences do state that.

Coconut oil has strong moisturising properties that prevent water loss from the epidermis and keeps your skin hydrated. Also, it boosts collagen production and also protects your skin from UV rays. Here is how you can use coconut oil to make the appearance of your stretch marks minimum.

Coconut Oil And Aloe Vera

Warm 1 tablespoon of coconut oil for a few seconds and then add 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel to it. Mix them well and use it to massage the affected area for around 10 minutes. Leave it overnight. Next day, clean the area with normal water.

Coconut Oil And Castor Oil

Castor oil is known to have ricinoleic acid that has skin-conditioning effects. Also, it is effective in getting rid of stretch marks. For this purpose, you need to firstly warm a tablespoon of coconut oil for a few seconds. Then, add 1 tablespoon castor oil to it. Massage the stretch marks area with this mixture for 10 minutes and leave it overnight.

Coconut Oil And Turmeric

Turmeric is good for your skin health. It stimulates collagen development and can treat certain skin conditions including psoriasis. To reduce the appearance of stretch marks, you need to mix ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder and 1 tablespoon of coconut oil. Apply the mixture on the affected area and let it stay for an hour. Wash it after that with normal water and apply a moisturiser.