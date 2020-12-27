COVID-19 causing virus has undergone mutation has started to wreak havoc not only in England but in different parts of the world too. The mutant variant is called “VUI2020/01”. The difference between the original and the new SARS-CoV-2 variant is in their shapes. Among a total of 23 mutations that have been found till now, one has happened in the shape of the spike protein that helps the virus invade a human cell. According to new studies, genetic mutation has made the new variant more contagious and deadly. It is 70 per cent more transmissible than the old virus and that is a cause of concern as we are going to hear about more deaths owing to this new variant in and outside the UK. Also Read - No Need to Change Existing Treatment Protocol: Covid Task Force Readies Plan to Detect, Contain New Coronavirus Strain

Will The Recently Developed COVID-19 Vaccines be Effective Against This New SARS-CoV-2 Variant?

You need to understand that the vaccines rolled out by Pfizer and Moderna have been developed keeping in mind the shape of the pre-existing virus. They have been developed to recognize and target a specific version of the viral spike protein. Therefore, a change in the shape of SARS-CoV-2's spike protein is putting a question mark on their effectiveness against the new variant.

But, we surely cannot say anything right now as the new coronavirus variant is still under review and scientists are yet to confirm the effectiveness of the developed vaccines against the VUI2020/01.