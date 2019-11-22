Winter is finally approaching and people are feeling the need to keep themselves warm. Though warm jackets and blankets are there to serve the purpose, you require something that can preserve the heat inside the body. This will protect you from ailments that come along with winters. So, as the temperature begins to drop, you should add food known to bring warmth, in your daily diet. Here we provide a list of those food. Read on to know about them.

Dry fruits

Do you love munching dry fruits? If yes, you are going the right way. Dry fruits like cashew, almonds, walnuts, peanuts, etc. are knwon to generate heat and keep you warm during the cold weather. Also, being rich in essential vitamins and proteins, these dry fruits can keep you healthy. If you wish to keep cardiovascular diseases, respiratory issues, and constipation at bay, opt for dry fruits.