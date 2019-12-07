Are you experiencing diarrhea, fever, reduced appetite, abdominal pain, and unexplained weight loss? If yes, you may be suffering from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It is a broad term that describes diseases or disorders involving chronic inflammation of your digestive tract. There are basically two types of inflammatory bowel disease namely ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. The former occurs when the innermost lining of the colon develops a long-lasting inflammation that causes sore. However the latter represents the inflammation in the lining of the digestive tract.

According to a study published in the United European Gastroenterology Journal, “Young people who are suffering from IBD are five times more likely than the general population to develop viral infections that can lead to hospitalization or permanent organ damage.” Usually, young individuals or those with a family history of IBD develop this condition. Also, people with smoking habits or those who are on nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications are at high risk of being affected by inflammatory bowel disease.

As far as the causes of this syndrome are concerned, doctors believe that the immune system malfunction is responsible for it. While your body’s defense system produces antibodies to fight against a bacteria or virus, it may abnormally attack the cells of your digestive tract and cause inflammatory bowel syndrome.

If not treated on time, this condition can lead to certain complications including colon cancer, blood clots, joint inflammation, scars within the bile ducts, etc. To diagnose the disorder, doctors first try to rule out some common health conditions with symptoms that mimic IBD signs. To do that you may have to go through tests like a blood test, colonoscopy, capsule endoscopy, X-ray, or CT scan. Once the condition is confirmed, you will be prescribed anti-inflammatory drugs, immune system suppressors, and antibiotics.