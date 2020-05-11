Vitamin D is a nutrient that is known for its multiple roles in the optimum functioning of human body. From promoting bone health to supporting nervous system, and regulating insulin level, vitamin D does a lot for you. And, a recent research has associated this sunshine vitamin with one more benefit that’s quite significant in current times. Also Read - Braveheart! AIIMS Doctor Takes Off Protective Gear to Save COVID-19 Patient, Advised Quarantine

According to a study published in the journal Aging Clinical and Experimental Research, a high level of vitamin D in the body can reduce your risk of dying from coronavirus. Yes, you read it right. A mere vitamin can help you combat the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The researchers explain that after looking at the data from 20 different countries, it has been found that a low or average level of vitamin D in the body increases mortality risk due to COVID-19. According to them, vitamin D actually helps in modulating response of white blood cells and prevents these cells from secreting too many inflammatory cytokines. Notably, COVID-19 virus starts affecting your body by causing an excessive production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. And, cytokines are known to severely damage lungs and cause acute respiratory distress syndrome that can further even lead to death of the patient.

If we look at the data, people in Italy and Spain (parts of Southern Europe) have lower average level of vitamin D in their bodies and that is the reason, they have a significantly higher mortality rate than people of most northern European countries where consumption of vitamin D supplements and cod liver oil is quite high.

Additionally, vitamin D is already associated with protection from acute respiratory infections. So, it is advisable to include vitamin D rich foods in your daily diet. Food items containing this nutrient include fatty fishes like salmon, mackerel etc, cheese, egg yolk, almonds etc.