Researchers around the world are working day and night to develop an effective vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 and several potential vaccines are currently in the third phase of clinical trials. On the other hand, we get updates (for eg – SARS-CoV-2 is mutating) on the novel coronavirus almost daily. This leads to certain doubts and concerns in the minds of people. One such question is, can mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 (which is a reality) increase its transmissibility?

Scientists have found the answer to this question for you all. According to a new study published in the journal Nature Communications, none of the mutations currently documented in the SARS-CoV-2, appear to increase its transmissibility in humans. The scientists came to this conclusion after analysing the virus genomes of over 46,000 people with COVID-19 from 99 countries.

For the study, researchers analysed a global dataset of virus genomes from 46,723 people with Covid-19, collected until the end of July 2020. Notably, the researchers have so far identified 12,706 mutations in SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19. For 398 of the mutations, there is strong evidence that they have occurred repeatedly and independently.

Of those, the researchers honed in on 185 mutations which have occurred at least three times independently during the course of the pandemic. To test if the mutations increase transmission of the virus, the scientists modelled the virus’s evolutionary tree. They found no evidence that any of the common mutations are increasing the virus’s transmissibility. Instead, they found most common mutations are neutral for the virus.

This clearly means mutations in SARS-CoV-2 does not make COVID-19 spread more easily.

With Inputs From IANS