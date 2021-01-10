Vaccines have come as a ray of hope amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While India is all set to roll out two coronavirus vaccines from January 16, some countries have already started to vaccinate their citizens. In India, a priority list has been created by the government and those falling in that group will be vaccinated first. Also Read - Bhopal Man's Death 9 Days After Covaxin Trial Unrelated to Vaccine Dose: Bharat Biotech

Does that list include pregnant women? This is one of the most common questions that's popping up in the minds of people these days.

According to the CDC, “pregnant women with COVID-19 are at a high risk of developing severe illnesses that can result in ICU admission.” They may undergo adverse pregnancy outcomes and deliver a preterm baby. That is why COVID-19 vaccines are also being considered not safe for pregnant women. Experts are hinting that pregnant and breastfeeding women should not risk the health of their children by taking the vaccine.

But, there no scientific study that proves COVID-19 vaccines are not safe for pregnant women. It is just an assumption. Doctors say that pregnant women are a vulnerable population and they should not put the child in the womb at risk. For much clarity, vaccines will be tested on pregnant ladies till then they may have to wait to get the vaccine.

Research published by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists suggests that pregnant women who meet the vaccination criteria should be given the vaccine even though there is no safety data on COVID-19 vaccine use till now.

According to the CDC, mRNA vaccine can be given to pregnant ladies as this type of vaccine does not contain the live virus that can cause the coronavirus disease. mRNA does not enter your cells’ nucleus and also does not interact with your DNA. That is why mRNA vaccines are considered safe for women who are pregnant.