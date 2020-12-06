For decades India has been battling the non-communicable disease (NCD) burden and the list includes diseases such as cancer, diabetes, kidney problems, and tuberculosis, among others. Of these, prostate cancer is one of the top ten leading cancers in India. As per a report by the Indian Council of Medical Research, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among males in India with an incidence rate of nine to 10/100,000 population, higher than other parts of Asia and Africa. Also Read - This Antiviral Drug May Block COVID Virus Within 24 Hours, Claims Study

Situated distal to the bladder neck, prostate cancer affects the prostate gland and its symptoms include a frequent urge to urinate, painful urination, repeated urinary tract infections (UTI), and occasionally blood in the urine. If blood tests and biopsies revealed that the cancer is progressing, timely screening and treatment options such as radiation therapy and prostatectomy – either using a robot or laparoscopic, which is a surgery to get the prostate removed completely or partially are key to treating prostate cancer. Both, prostatectomy, and radiation therapy have saved millions of lives to date. However, prostatectomy carries certain side effects such as erectile dysfunction. Dr. Gautam Banga, Urologist and Andrologist at SCI International Hospital, on Prostate Cancer Awareness month throw light on the disease and what ramifications it can have on men after it is treated surgically.

The prostate is a gland around the urethra. The urethra is responsible to carry urine and semen to the outside of the body. Nerves, blood vessels, and muscles are located near the prostate gland that is needed to have an erection and to control the bladder. When a person undergoes prostatectomy, nerves, muscles, and blood vessels may become weakened. Therefore, for a few months after the surgery, many men are unable to get an erection leading to erectile dysfunction. Erectile dysfunction is the inability to get and keep an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse.

Treatment for prostate cancer cannot end a happy sexual life

Irrespective of any side effect, surgery for prostate cancer should not be associated with the end of happy sexual life as several techniques like injections, therapies and advanced technologies are helping men get a normal erection these days. Earlier considered to be a problem among older men, as per a 2017 study by the Department of Urology, Tulane University School of Medicine, 20 percent of men across all age groups and 30 percent of men younger than 40 fight erectile dysfunction. This comes in the backdrop of more younger men being diagnosed with prostate cancer. Therefore, erectile rehabilitation through options such as penile implants has become extremely crucial.

Penile implants have helped hundreds of thousands of patients to get their normal sexual life back. The surgery is performed in a few hours and the patient can begin sexual activity in four to six weeks. A medical device is implanted inside the penis during an operation. It is entirely inside the body and does not interfere with orgasm or ejaculation. The technique involves a pump that is in the scrotum that is squeezed and released to achieve an erection. This allows men to get an erection spontaneously and it feels like a natural one. The implant is safe, can be carried on men of all ages, and lasts for several years.

The way forward

Almost 90 million Indian men suffering from erectile dysfunction, face certain barriers while they try to manage the disease. Awareness is the major hindrance as people do not have the right information regarding the specialty that deals with the disease that is Andrology. Therefore, it is critical to be aware and spread awareness about the latest techniques available to treat the disease.

As per researchers, many men overcome erectile dysfunction naturally by addressing lifestyle factors. Men should consider maintaining a healthy weight, exercise more, drink less, quit smoking, and keep their blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes in control. Regardless of what disorder you have, medical technologies available now have made impossible, possible. An important thing to note here is, if you are diagnosed with prostate cancer, do not hesitate in undergoing the right treatment with the fear of getting erectile dysfunction. Let us credit it to the efforts of researchers and scientists, we have treatment options and medical technologies available for all.