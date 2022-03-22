TB or tuberculosis is an infectious disease. Although it is not as dreaded as it was a few years back it is still a worrisome problem. TB affects the lungs and causes difficulty in breathing, triggers a bad never-ending cough, pain in the chest and in extreme cases even coughing up blood.Also Read - 5 Effective Ways to Fall Asleep Quickly And Naturally, Expert Shares Tips

TB is caused because of Mycobacterium tuberculosis germ and it is spread through the air from one person to another. It can affect other parts of the body too such as the brain, kidneys, spine, and skin.

TB can affect the skin through direct contact, bloodstream or through an underlying infection B's effect on skin lead to various issues such as red and lumpy rashes on the legs, and lupus vulgaris. Skin TB is not that common but it does occur in about 1% of people around the world. It occurs when the germ causing TB directly comes in contact with the skin and causes infection. The common indications include inflammatory papules, nodules, ulcers, and skin lesions. The lacerations on the skin are generally painless and brown-red in colour and often grow in size up to 5cm in diameter. Cutaneous TB when not treated in time can also lead to painful skin lesion often occurring around the facial areas such as nose, lips, ears, neck, cheek etc. consulting a dermatologist in time can help with spontaneous treatment of the skin TB indications otherwise they can last on the skin for years.

Another skin issue related to tuberculosis that has currently come to light is psoriasis. Any patient suffering from Psoriasis is also screened for TB to rule out any cutaneous indicator. TB also leads to vitamin D deficiencies leading to red, dry, and itchy skin, acne, premature ageing, and skin darkening. Even the TB medications affect the skin and cause pigmentation, bruising or yellowing/darkening of the skin.

The skin issues related to TB can be easily treated

Using the basic RIPE medications (isoniazid, rifampicin, pyrazinamide, and ethambutol)

Antibiotics

Surgery to remove the lesions and growths that are not cured by drug therapy

Apart from the treatment, you can also work with your doctor to aid in the fast recovery of the skin concerns related to TB by

Since the infection spreads through injured skin make sure you avoid walking barefoot or with exposed skin in areas where the chances of infection are high

avoiding sharing your personal belongings such a towel, clothes etc with others

using only sterilized needles and other equipment for piercings, rituals, injections etc.

Contact your doctor immediately in case you notice any symptoms.

Practice good hygiene and nutrition and always wear sunscreen during the daytime

Follow the treatments prescribed by the doctor regularly and do not change the drugs without consultation.

(Inputs by Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics)